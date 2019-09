TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Meatless burgers seem to be everywhere these days, from fast-food restaurants to grocery stores.

The newer plant-based burgers claim to look and taste like the real thing, all while being better for the environment.

If it’s not meat, what’s actually in these burgers and how do they taste?

8 on Your Side and Consumer Reports break down what’s between the bun.

LATEST STORIES: