Consumer Reports busts airfare myths

It’s clear there isn’t a single answer to finding the best price for your flight, and sometimes there can even be misleading information that could cost you money.

That’s why Consumer Reports identified three common airfare myths, and what you can do instead to score a better deal.

First up: Tuesdays are the best days to book airfare.

“This myth started when airlines used to load fares at the beginning of the week, but now airlines are much more sophisticated, changing their fares 24 hours a day, seven days a week — which means you can find a deal any day of the week,” says Octavio Blanco with Consumer Reports.

Airlines now use “flash sales” to stimulate business. Consumer Reports says follow airlines’ social media accounts and set up alerts so that you’ll be notified immediately when sales become available. Keep in mind that flash sales pop up and sell out very quickly, so you have to jump on them fast.

Next myth: It’s always better to book as far in advance as possible

“Airlines don’t start actively managing inventory for a specific flight until around five to three months before departure, so if you buy earlier, you’ll probably pay more than what you’d pay if you wait,” says Blanco.

The final myth: A round-trip airline ticket is a better deal than two one-way fares.

“It’s assumed that you’ll save money buying a round-trip fare over two one-ways, but that’s not necessarily true because of booking websites that can easily find money-saving one-way flight combinations,” says Blanco.

Kayak offers so-called “hacker fares”, where a flight search will look for two one-way tickets that together make a round-trip flight. You might have to use different airlines for departing and arriving flights, but you also may get the cheapest possible flight combination.

Consumer Reports says another good way to save money is to have flexibility in your travel plans. Sites like Kayak and Google Flights have great last-minute deals, and Hopper has easy-to-use “flex dates” that offer a variety of cheaper alternative date ranges for your destination.

Consumer Reports says another way to find good flight deals is to look for air and hotel packages. You can find plenty that include a business class seat and a five-night hotel stay by visiting your favorite airlines’ websites.