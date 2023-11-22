TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The money transfer app Zelle has been in the hot seat for the past year amid an explosion of fraud cases.

Lawmakers have called for changes to protect consumers and last week Zelle announced policy changes that could help some victims get money back. But some consumer advocates say that doesn’t go far enough.

Teresa Murray of U.S. Public Interest Research Group is pushing for regulators to require banks to protect consumers and then enforce the law when it’s not followed. She says part of the problem is that the new policy is just a policy.

“With that comes way too much discretion that they can chose to refund some customers and not to refund others with really no accountability,” Murray said.

“We think that the only reason why they did this is because the consumer financial protection bureau has been talking for like a year that they are going to require the banks to make some changes so the banks probably did this preemptively and it might sound good, sounds like they’re being nice and being helpful to their customers but not necessarily,” Murray said.

Tara Thomas of Tampa recently lost $3,500 in what she calls a Zelle scheme, in which crooks impersonated her bank and tricked her into giving information that allowed them to access her bank account and steal her money through Zelle.

Despite the new policy that specifically mentions impersonation scams, Thomas’ bank has denied her claim.