TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mary Browning thought she would move into her dream home at the beginning of 2019. But her 120-day contract with Hopps Construction is now 1,274 days old.



“She just kept putting me off,” Browning said, referring to company owner Victoria Hopps. “‘Someone is going to go there today. Somebody’s going to go there tomorrow.’ This is three and half years later.”

Hopps blamed changes to the plans, delays in permitting and other issues for the delay.

“I think I’ve done more than everything right,” Hopps said. “She caused the delays.”

Since 8 On Your Side started looking into this construction conflict, the state and Tampa code enforcement has also gotten involved. Watch Walt Buteau’s full story tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.

