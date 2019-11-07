Live Now
Connerton parent asks why troubled custodian placed back at school near children

She asks, if there was no threat, why was law enforcement called?

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Another parent of a child at Connerton Elementary School feels the school district erred when it placed a custodian who overdosed in a kindergarten classroom last December back at Connerton, where he attempted suicide last month.

The 27-year-old stabbed himself in the chest and stomach on Oct. 8.

A parent, Valerie Van Stronder, criticized the Pasco County School Board Tuesday night for “carelessly” placing the man back in an environment that was unhealthy for him.

Another parent, Jen Weaver, recently enrolled her 3-year-old into a special needs program at Connerton.

Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8: She asks why, after the December incident, the school district determined it was safe to return the custodian to Connerton.

