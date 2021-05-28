Safeguard lapse allowed student to access and disrupt Pinellas County school computer system

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A computer system safeguard that the Pinellas County School District was paying for had unknowingly lapsed, allowing a 17-year old student to hack into and disrupt the district’s system, according to school officials.

According to a St. Petersburg Police arrest affidavit the high school student allegedly broke into the district computer network March 22 and 25 and caused the district internet network to fail.

The teen was charged with a third-degree felony for illegally accessing a computer system network, and is scheduled to be arraigned June 17. A call to his home was not answered.

Pinellas County School District spokesperson Isabel Mascarenas said representatives of the district internet provided Charter-Spectrum said “they failed to maintain” what is known as DDoS protection, “even though we were continuing to pay the contracted amount.”

The company said the lapse hit after the school system migrated school online services to a new platform in late 2020, according to Macarenas, who said the district was credited $23,000 for the issue.

8 On Your Side contacted Charter-Spectrum, but has yet to recieve a response to our questions about the problem.

Macarenas said she did not know whether or not parents were alerted about the breach.

Mark Montgomery, from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, said the district is fortunate the suspect did not do more damage, and he added parents should be notified if a district system is hacked.

“Absolutely. The parents are the guardians for all these students,” Montgomery said. “And I think it’s ethically egregious. They need to inform parents so that they can take the proper steps.”

We’ve seen these crimes become more prevalent–nationally and locally in recent months.

On February 5, the Oldsmar water supply system was hacked, with the suspect trying to poison 15,000 residents by spiking the levels of lye in the supply.

This month, the cyber gang known as Darkside was blamed by the FBI for forcing Colonial Pipeline to take its system offline in a ransomeware attack that slowed almost half of the east coast fuel supply.

According to Montgomery, data shows educational institutes are among the most vulnerable to ransomeware attacks.

His organization blames budget decisions that leave cyber security on the cutting room floor.

“I think we now understand just like you don’t leave physical security on the cutting room floor, you don’t leave cyber security on the cutting room floor and you need to make those investments,” Montgomery said.