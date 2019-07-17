Clearwater police warn of Bluetooth skimmers on gas pumps

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater have issued a warning after finding a Bluetooth skimmer on a gas pump.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Belcher Road Tuesday morning when store employees were unable to open one of the gas pumps.

Police found a high-tech version of a skimmer equipped with Bluetooth. Police say it allows the suspect or suspects to sit nearby and gather card information on a cell phone or computer, without having to actually visit the pump.

Officers believe the skimmer has been on the pump at least a week.

They are asking anyone who used Pump 9 to buy gas at the 7-Eleven located at 205 North Belcher Road to closely monitor their bank and credit card statements. Police say canceling the credit card you used at that pump would be the best idea.

Detectives say you can protect yourself at the pump by using a credit card instead of a debit card for gas purchases. They also recommend looking at the tape that seals the pump but warn that is not 100 percent a sign the pump hasn’t been tampered with. They advise paying inside the store because it is safer and say the best recommendation is paying inside with cash.

The Clearwater Police Department has opened a fraud investigation involving the new skimmer they found. Anyone with information should call (727) 562-4242.

