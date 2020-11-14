City of Clearwater to fix ‘flat’ speed bumps on residential street after crashes, neighbor complaints

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — After an awful hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a new mother, neighbors on Terrace Road in Clearwater hope reckless driving on their street will soon come to a screeching halt.

Last week, 8 On Your Side told you about complaints from residents about the speed bumps on Terrace Road and, unlike the surrounding streets, were too flat to slow drivers down. Last week’s wreck was the final straw for neighbors who say they had been hounding the city for years.

The City of Clearwater now says it will fix the speed bumps.

“I started yelling and screaming, they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it!” said Ranee Cramer, who has two kids.

After more than two years of living on Terrace Road and watching the cars race down the residential street, she can’t wait to let her kids play in the front yard again.

8 On Your Side obtained Clearwater Police Department records that found at least 21 reports of speeding or reckless driving just on Cramer’s block since 2019. That doesn’t include last week’s crash that nearly killed Cramer’s neighbor directly across the street.

On Nov. 5, police say 21-year-old Ra’Jon Moore lost control while speeding down the road, causing him to crash into Cramer’s neighbor’s parked car. The impact sent the parked car spinning, throwing the woman 30 feet from her own driveway as she was offloading groceries.

The victim survived, but the suspect ran off. It prompted Cramer to contact 8 On Your Side after she says her attempts to notify the city were ignored.

“This is not okay,” Cramer said. “We can’t allow this to happen on our street anymore.”

Hopefully, it soon won’t. After our original story aired, the city came out to inspect the speed bumps and found they are about an inch too low.

A representative for the city tells 8 On Your Side they aim to have the new ones installed by the end of the year.

“I don’t think we would have gotten as far as we did without 8 On Your Side,” Cramer said. “And for that, not just me but all of us are extremely thankful.”

Ra’Jon Moore, the hit-and-run suspect, is still at large. If you know where he is, be sure to contact the Clearwater Police Department.