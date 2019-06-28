Certain dog food may be linked to heart disease, FDA says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Federal officials are warning pet owners to be aware of what’s in dog food, and know how it could impact their pet’s health.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a connection between certain dog food ingredients and canine heart disease. Many of the foods under investigation are labeled “grain-free” and have main ingredients like peas, lentils and potatoes.

The investigation started in July 2018. But this week, the FDA released its third report in the investigation. It includes 16 pet food brands linked to more than 500 cases of canine heart disease.

Those brands include Blue Buffalo, Natural Balance, Nutro and Rachel Ray Nutrish.

The FDA is now asking pet owners and veterinarians to report any cases of canine heart disease.

You can report a case and learn more about the investigation on the FDA website.