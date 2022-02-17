Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Clearwater day care, walks into traffic

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Chilling video released by the Florida Department of Health shows a toddler walk out of a Clearwater day care – and straight into three lanes of traffic. The incident could have ended in tragedy if not for a driver who stopped to help.

Marissa Addison knows her 2-year-old son Mayson loves to explore. That’s why Addison says she didn’t overreact when staff from the “Here We Grow Learning Center” allegedly told her Mayson briefly made it outside the day care.

Two weeks later, however, Addison claims a former employee called her with a different story.

“I’m like – wait a minute, he got into the road? What do you mean he got into the road?” Addison said. “I was on fire.”

The tipster’s account was backed up by nine surveillance video clips released by the Florida Department of Health. Video shows Mayson in the hallway alone on Nov. 16, 2021. Several minutes later, Mayson exits the day care, walks down the ramp and straight into three lanes of traffic on Highland Avenue.

(Photo via Florida Department of Health)

(Photo via Florida Department of Health)

Thankfully, drivers passing by spotted Mayson in the road and called 911.

But Addison contacted 8 On Your Side because she was not happy with the response to the incident.

Mahsa Saeidi breaks down the response from the state and the day care tonight at 6 on News Channel 8, and reveals what state inspection reports revealed about the facility.