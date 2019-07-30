By the numbers: Data breaches and your risk

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Capital One has announced the discovery of a data breach by an external security researcher, releasing details in a press release Monday,

According to Capital One, that data includes approximately 120,000 Social Security Numbers and approximately 77,000 bank account numbers. Most of the stolen data came from small businesses that applied for the company’s credit card from 2005 through 2019.

This most recent data breach is just the latest in what has been going on since the early 1970s, when the first computer virus, named “The Creeper,” was discovered.

Last year, the United States saw 1,244 data breaches in and had 446.5 million exposed records. The Pew Research Center found that more than half of American citizens have been victims of data breaches in recent years.

The research also found that 69 percent of adults didn’t worry about how secure their online password was – even if they had previously experienced a data breach.

According to the World Economic Forum, cyber-attacks are considered among the top three risks to global stability.

In a 2016 study from the Internet Society, researchers found that 59 percent of users would be reluctant to do business with a company that had experienced a data breach.

