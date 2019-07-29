Brooksville man overpays trash bill by $2,500, can’t get refund

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Duane Coffman made a simple mistake that cost him dearly.

Coffman meant to pay off his balance on his Sam’s Club credit card. But when he used online bill pay, he mistakenly listed the $2,500 in the box for his trash bill. That meant he ended up paying Republic Services instead of Sam’s Club.

Getting the money back has been a nightmare that took him six weeks.

“I think it’s terrible,” Coffman said. “If I’m short on my bill or don’t pay it, they want to charge me interest on it, but they have my money and have had it for almost two months now.”

Coffman says it took him two days to realize he had made the mistake, and he called Republic right away. He says he was promised he would receive the check right away. When it didn’t come, he called again and says he was told the check never went out.

Finally, today, six weeks after the mistake was made, Coffman finally received the check.

This is the second time in six months that someone turned to Better Call Behnken, after overpaying a bill by thousands, as a result of a typing error on their bank’s online billing website.

This is a reminder to be careful and check your payment information before clicking, “pay.”