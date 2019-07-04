Bring back WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great38

DIRECTV subscribers can no longer watch WFLA & WTTA. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WFLA NBC NEWS and Great38!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WFLA and WTTA stations as of July 4, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around Tampa Bay.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason games, NBC Sunday Night Football, This is Us, America’s Got Talent and The Voice, Ellen, Extra and Days of Our Lives on WFLA. And Family Feud, Entertainment Tonight, Seinfeld, The Doctors and Maury Povich on WTTA.

Q: Where will WFLA programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.