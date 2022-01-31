Bribery charges filed in Temple Terrace bid tampering investigation

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Temple Terrace Community Development director has been charged with two felonies for allegedly taking a bribe for a city contract following a six-month investigation into a project to renovate the family recreational center.

Amir Anisi, 54, of Tampa, was arrested Monday morning on one count of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior and one count of official misconduct falsifying records. In a court document, investigators labeled the second count bid tampering.

As first reported by 8 On Your Side, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began the probe in August after an anonymous letter revealed allegations that an unlicensed contractor was hired to build a pickleball court.

Anisi is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on $9,500 bail and has thus far not responded to requests for comment.

Court document reveals unlicensed exterminator was fined, warned and watched but kept spraying

City Manager Charles Stephenson walked away from the Aug. 3 council meeting after he was accused in the letter of allegedly choosing unlicensed contractor 383 Construction LLC.

The owner of that company, which was not licensed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations at the time of construction, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Stephenson later leveled an allegation of his own, accusing the council of violating city rules of order by releasing anonymous claims at a public meeting.

According to the information provided to the council, licensed contractor DWJ Development Inc. was listed as the contractor for the $16,000 project, but 383 Construction LLC was the company that was paid.

Stephenson, who predicted he would be “fully exonerated” when asked about the investigation in August, said he was “very disappointed” when asked about the Anisi arrest.

A news conference is scheduled for this afternoon and 8 On Your Side will have more details tonight.