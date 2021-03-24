Bradenton residents forced to live without power for nearly 1 week following electrical fire

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Long lasting power outages are usually the result of a natural disaster of sorts, but for residents at a Bradenton apartment complex, it’s the aftermath of a small electrical fire and delayed repairs.

Bayshore Rental Apartments representation sent 8 On Your Side an incident report for an electrical fire that took place Thursday, March 18.

“The Bradenton Fire Department responded to the incident and power was cut to the several electrical meters and Panels which were directly involved as well as the other meters and panels which were on the same bank. A total of approximately 15 meters were deenergized as a result,” said the report.

As temperatures climb across our area and the days go one, residents are growing losing their patience. 8 On Your Side spoke with several who have had to empty out their refrigerators and freezers.

“It is awful. All my food in my freezer and my refrigerator went bad. Everything spoiled, ” said one resident.

A woman named Anita contacted 8 On Your Side for help after making several calls to the front office on behalf of her daughter who lives in the complex.

“They’re not very understanding. I said it is tough being without power for so long and she told me how she had to go without power during Katrina the storm. This is not a storm! My daughter pays her rent on time,” said Anita. “When I called the first time she said, you are not the only one, you just have to put up with it like everybody else and she hung up,” she explained.

The rental company’s representation explained the delay is tied to the ongoing pandemic.

“Unfortunately, there are some components to the electrical system which are not readily available locally due to both the current construction boom which continues in the area and shipping and production slow downs related to COVID restrictions,” said a representative in a statement.

One resident we spoke with who preferred not to be identified said she just wants some sympathy and understanding.

“Bayshore Rental Apartments is sympathetic to the plight of the tenants who are currently without power and is working to restore power as fast as possible under the circumstances. Pursuant to the lease with the tenants, Bayshore Rental Apartments will abate rent for any period which a unit is deemed un-occupiable,” said the complex’s attorney in a statement.