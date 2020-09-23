Zephyrhills woman claims Lowe’s charged her twice for a stove, wouldn’t fix mistake

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Micheline LaBlanc was thrilled to buy a new stove in January, but it has been a headache ever since.

That is because she was charged twice for the stove, her Lowe’s credit card shows. She says she has tried every month to get the problem resolved but the charge is still there.

“It is so frustrating,” she said. “I just don’t want to pay twice.”

Her credit card was charged two times for the price of the $717.95 stove. So now, even though she has paid the full purchase price of the stove by making monthly payments, her credit card statement still shows her owing the full amount of the stove, essentially paying all over again.

She turned to Better Call Behnken for help.

A manager for the Zephyrhills store said the complaint was the next one she was planning to deal with. And she did. Within the hour, the manager called LeBlanc to say that the charge should be reversed.

LeBlanc says the mistake was supposed to be fixed Tuesday, but she is waiting to celebrate until she has a statement that shows she owes $0.

8 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Shannon Behnken will stay on the story until that happens.

