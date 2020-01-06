Workers on TECO solar farm say paychecks bounced; subcontractor fired

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Construction workers on one of TECO’S new solar farms in Wimauma say their paychecks bounced.

Sherman McCarthy turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken. He says he worked at the site since early November and is owed more than $1,000.

Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken found that TECO hired a Miami general contractor, Moss Construction, but two other sub-contracting companies were involved.

“I’m not only upset for me, but I’m upset for the other people who don’t have the nerve to do what I’m trying to do,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy says he is owed more than $1,000 and had to pay fees for the bounced check.

A spokesman for Moss said the company will make sure every worker gets paid.

Moss sent this statement:

As we work through the situation, Moss wants to assure all workers that they will be paid the money due to them for their work on this project.

Our labor subcontractor, Red Dog Renewables LLC, has informed us it has paid all invoices from its subcontractor on a timely basis, including a payment made on Friday, January 3. The secondary subcontractor, who actually employed the workers, is no longer involved in this project.

Moss has a long record of accomplishment, which includes being recognized by our employees as one of America’s Best Places to Work over the past several years and will make sure all workers are paid.

Better Call Behnken will stay on this story until every worker is paid.

