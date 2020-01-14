Workers from TECO solar farm say they are owed thousands after paychecks bounced

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 100 workers continue to wait on paychecks for work done months ago at TECO’s new solar farm in Wimauma.

Workers say they can’t pay bills and weren’t able to provide Christmas presents for their families. Some had paychecks bounced or didn’t receive paychecks.

“For someone to run off with your money like that, when you work blood, sweat tears, in the heat, the cold the rain. It’s awful,” said Kimberly Green, who said she is owed more around $2,000.”

Adell Bell said his family’s Christmas was ruined because he ran out of money.

“They got their Christmas. Their kids were smiling, their bill aren’t late. They don’t have to borrow money from nobody. They don’t have have to get up today, thinking my lights are going to be off today, or am I going to be able to have food for my kids.”

TECO hired Miami-based Moss Construction who hired another subcontractor who hired another one who hired the workers. The company which issued bounced checks, Continental Production Services, has been fired.

A spokesman for Moss said the company will make sure every worker gets paid.

Moss sent this statement:

We are actively working to get the workers paid the money due them. Making it right for the workers is a commitment we will see through to completion.

It’s a complicated process that includes sorting through the subcontractor’s records, ascertaining the amounts due each worker and getting a release of lien from each worker that filed a lien. We will continue on this until the workers are paid and we all can get this unfortunate issue resolved.

