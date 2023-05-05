HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Katherine Brown is officially alive again, according to the federal government.

Brown is thrilled about that since the mistake led to her getting suddenly cut off from accessing her Medicare health insurance.

“According to their records, I died March 27, 2023, which was one day before my birthday,” Brown said.

Getting nowhere on her own, Brown called Better Call Behnken to intervene. After calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, Social Security officials looked deeper into the issue and found the error originated when Brown was discharged from a hospital.

“Instead of coding me as being discharged, they coded me as deceased,” she said.

Even after our Better Call Behnken report about the issue, Brown says the Social Security Administration had to verify.

“She wanted to know if I could come to Seffner, to take my drivers license. I had to be there in person. She had to attest to the fact that I was alive.”