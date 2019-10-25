Woman overpays AT&T by nearly $3K after decimal point error

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – Johneen Doherty learned the lesson a hard way—a missing decimal point in an online bill payment can turn into a nightmare quickly.

Doherty meant to pay $29.13 for her AT&T phone bill. Instead, $2,913.00 went straight from her bank account to the phone company.

“A mistake was made. Let’s just reverse it,” she said.

Her next mistake was assuming it would be easy to reverse the error.

Doherty spent 42 days trying to get her money back from AT&T before turning to Better Call Behnken for help.

At first, Doherty says she was promised a refund check, then it was a gift card, then a gigantic credit balance.

“They said absolutely nothing is going to happen,” Doherty said. “You may not get your money back. You should just leave it there and let us taking your ensuing bills out of it. Well, for that kind of an overpayment, it would have taken me approximately nine years.”

Doherty couldn’t get past customer service, but Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken quickly got the attention of the corporate office. Within 24 hours, they promised the money was in the mail.

AT&T sent this statement:

“We worked with the customer to resolve this and are issuing her a refund. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

