Winterhaven woman receives insurance check, buys car, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTERHAVEN, Fla (WFLA) – Patricia McGough was stranded for nearly two months after a car accident left her car totaled.

McGough said five days after she bought her used car, a 2003 Ford Taurus, someone hit her and her husband head-on, totaling the car. Her liability insurance covered medical bills, but it was the insurance of the man who hit her that was supposed to give her money to get a new car.

It turned out, that the man who hit her had Windhaven Insurance, which shut down the same week as her accident, and the state of Florida is in charge as a financial receiver. McGough had only liability on her 2003 Ford Taurus, but she was promised a settlement of $2,699 from Windhaven, through the state of Florida and hadn’t seen a dime until she turned to Better Call Behnken.

Two business days after we called the state to share Patricia’s story, her check arrived. She promptly bought a van.

“I have wheels, and I’ve been using them,” McGough said. “I went to Walmart this morning. I am so happy.”

McGough, who cares for her disabled husband, says having a car again has made a dramatic impact on her life.

“You’ve brought me from down below to up high, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss