Winterhaven woman receives insurance check, buys car, thanks to Better Call Behnken

WINTERHAVEN, Fla (WFLA) – Patricia McGough was stranded for nearly two months after a car accident left her car totaled.

McGough said five days after she bought her used car, a 2003 Ford Taurus, someone hit her and her husband head-on, totaling the car. Her liability insurance covered medical bills, but it was the insurance of the man who hit her that was supposed to give her money to get a new car.

It turned out, that the man who hit her had Windhaven Insurance, which shut down the same week as her accident, and the state of Florida is in charge as a financial receiver. McGough had only liability on her 2003 Ford Taurus, but she was promised a settlement of $2,699 from Windhaven, through the state of Florida and hadn’t seen a dime until she turned to Better Call Behnken.

Two business days after we called the state to share Patricia’s story, her check arrived. She promptly bought a van.

“I have wheels, and I’ve been using them,” McGough said. “I went to Walmart this morning. I am so happy.”

McGough, who cares for her disabled husband, says having a car again has made a dramatic impact on her life.

“You’ve brought me from down below to up high, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN