Breaking News
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa officer’s home, state attorney says

Winter Haven woman stranded for 7 weeks after insurance company shuts down

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Patrica McGough turned to Better Call Behnken in desperation after sitting at home without a car since Jan. 9.

McGough said five days after she bought her used car, a 2003 Ford Taurus, someone hit her and her husband head-on, totaling the car. Her liability insurance covered medical bills, but it was the insurance of the man who hit her that was supposed to give her money to get a new car.

It turned out, that the insurance company, Windhaven Insurance, shut down and the state of Florida is in charge as a financial receiver. McGough was promised a settlement of $2,699, but she hasn’t seen a dime.

“I’m not asking for a Lamborghini, I’m not. I’m just asking for the $2,600 that’s owed me so I get another car,” McGough said.

In tears and a neck brace, she turned to Better Call Behnken.

“I watch you every single day. I watch you with all the problems people have, and I figure, if they don’t want to talk to me, they don’t want to do anything for me, well maybe if they get a kick in the rump, they’re gonna do something, because I need a car,” McGough said.

Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken called Florida’s Department of Financial Services to find out what is going on. Patricia said a day later, the department called her and promised that the check is in the mail.

We’ll follow up to make sure it arrives.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)"

Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss