Winter Haven woman stranded for 7 weeks after insurance company shuts down

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Patrica McGough turned to Better Call Behnken in desperation after sitting at home without a car since Jan. 9.

McGough said five days after she bought her used car, a 2003 Ford Taurus, someone hit her and her husband head-on, totaling the car. Her liability insurance covered medical bills, but it was the insurance of the man who hit her that was supposed to give her money to get a new car.

It turned out, that the insurance company, Windhaven Insurance, shut down and the state of Florida is in charge as a financial receiver. McGough was promised a settlement of $2,699, but she hasn’t seen a dime.

“I’m not asking for a Lamborghini, I’m not. I’m just asking for the $2,600 that’s owed me so I get another car,” McGough said.

In tears and a neck brace, she turned to Better Call Behnken.

“I watch you every single day. I watch you with all the problems people have, and I figure, if they don’t want to talk to me, they don’t want to do anything for me, well maybe if they get a kick in the rump, they’re gonna do something, because I need a car,” McGough said.

Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken called Florida’s Department of Financial Services to find out what is going on. Patricia said a day later, the department called her and promised that the check is in the mail.

We’ll follow up to make sure it arrives.

