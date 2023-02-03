New phones didn't work and returning them was nearly impossible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Tarpon Springs nonprofit Wheelchairs 4 Kids ordered new phones but ended up stuck in a consumer nightmare.

Madeline Robinson, the executive director called Better Call Behnken for help after she tried for months to return phones that did not work to no avail.

“I don’t what else to do,” she said. “Time to call Behnken.”

Robinson says Verizon agreed to take back the phones, but the process didn’t go smoothly.

She says Verizon kept telling her they’d send return labels in 24 to 48 hours, but they never came.

“I actually took the phones to a local Verizon store and asked them to take them and get rid of them and they would not accept them,” she said.

So she turned this problem over to Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken. Two hours after Behnken gave them a call, Verizon called Robinson and agreed to allow her to drop off the phones at a local store.

The company also agreed to cancel their bill, according to Robinson.

It’s a big relief for Robinson, who says the nonprofit’s money will be better spent on wheelchairs for children in need.