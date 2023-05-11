TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than likely, you’ve seen door-to-door solar salesmen in your neighborhood recently with clipboards and aggressive sales pitches.

The solar industry is red hot, as homeowners try to lower energy bills, take advantage of government tax credits and do something good for the environment.

But buyers beware. Even proponents of solar warn against believing everything the salesman says. And remember, solar is not a good choice for every house or every budget. Plus, not every contractor who installs solar is worthy of your business, says Heaven Campbell of Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit solar advocacy group.

“Unless it’s girl scout cookies, take a second glance,” she says, going one step further in recommending homeowners only buy from solar companies they contact themselves, after a lot of homework.

