Wesley Chapel woman told she couldn’t use her medical overpayment refund; now will get every penny

The refund was for 2020 expenses; flexible spending account rules prohibited her from using the money on 2021 expenses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The flexible but not so flexible spending account battle is over for Bobbi Lee Howard. After turning to Better Call Behnken, she’s going to get every penny of her $827.71 that has been stuck in limbo.

“Luckily, thank you that you pushed forward and called Aetna because I never would have thought to call them,” Howard said.

Howard turned to Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken after Florida Orthopedic Institute realized she was overcharged in 2020 and issued a refund. But here was the problem: the money didn’t show up in her flexible spending account until January 2021, and since flexible spending accounts require you to use your balance within a calendar year, she couldn’t touch the money.

At first, getting a resolution looked unlikely. Florida Orthopedic said it determined its procedures were followed. There was nothing else they could do.

So Behnken turned to Howard’s insurance company, Aetna Insurance, to make sure they were aware of this situation and see if anything could be done.

A spokeswoman for Aetna promised to investigate and days later, Howard was informed she’ll receive a check for the full amount.

The spokeswoman says the company was able able to identify claims that had not been processed against Howard’s FSA for 2020, and that enabled her to use the funds this year.

Howard already has plans to use the money for other medical expenses.

“I can really use this money,” she said.