Wesley Chapel pizzeria receives thousands it was owed by Uber Eats

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Precinct Pizza owner Rick Drury tried for months to get the thousands of dollars in completed orders he was owed from Uber Eats, but he said he couldn’t get through to anyone in the app who could help.

That made it difficult to pay his own staff. So he turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken for answers, and within days, he had his $4,662.62.

“If it wasn’t for you, I would still probably be on hold with them,” Drury said.

It turns out it was a technology problem that was easy to fix once Drury was able to speak with someone at Uber Eats. After a call from 8 On Your Side’s Shannon Behnken, a spokesman for Uber Eats was able to quickly connect Drury with the right person.

Somehow, Drury had been locked out of his account and couldn’t log in to do a mandatory update of his banking information.

Now, not only has that been fixed, but Uber Eats is allowing restaurants to cash out nightly.

Drury had to close his dining room but continues to offer pick up and delivery options. He says he takes some orders through Uber Eats but Precinct Pizza makes all of the deliveries on their own.

Now, that he’s getting paid for those orders, he said he’s happy to once again be working with Uber Eats.

