Wesley Chapel man says decorative curbing company damaged sprinkler system, falls short of finishing repairs

He says he paid $850 for the original job and another $550 to a second company to make repairs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ray Kunda paid $850 for decorative curbing to spruce up the outside of his new Wesley Chapel home. The job did not go as planned.

He says it didn’t take long before he noticed problems with his new curbing and realized sprinkler heads weren’t capped correctly.

“They put string on the sprinkler head after cutting it,” Kunda said. “Over there, they covered it up with concrete and I was afraid it was going to leak underneath.”

Kunda says U.S. Concrete Curbing sent a crew to make it right, but when it started raining they left and didn’t come back.

“They busted out the whole concrete then they capped it and then they never came back to finish, so they never finished the other molds that I needed done,” he said.

Then, more bad news.

“I got an email that said they would refund me the money and they weren’t coming back,” he said.

So Kunda hired another company to finish repairs. That cost another $500.

“Originally all I wanted was for them to come back but when they said they were going to refund me, I just figured I’d have the other company do it,” Kunda said.

He showed Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken a text message from the company promising a refund would be processed on Aug. 13. Kunda says that didn’t happen and then his calls were unanswered.

So he knew he’d Better Call Behnken. Behnken called U.S. Concrete Curbing. A man named Michael said he was one of the owners and that he and his partner would review the situation and get back with Better Call Behnken.

Hours later, he texted to say he’d reimburse Kunda for the $550 he had to pay the other company to fix the problem.

Kunda says that while he was expecting the $850 refund he was originally offered, he thinks the $550 is fair. He says he’s thankful the right people at U.S. Concrete Curbing reviewed this situation and agreed to make this right.