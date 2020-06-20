Wesley Chapel man left with concrete light pole lying in front of home for three weeks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walter Lacayo was fed up with a concrete light pole left lying in front of his home. No one seemed interested in taking it away, until he decided he’d Better Call Behnken.

The pole was originally across the street in front of his neighbor’s home but was moved by workers after it was struck by lightning and damaged.

A water main break, caused by the lighting, was repaired by Pasco County. Lacayo said he couldn’t get a straight answer from the county or utilities about when the pole would be gone. Three weeks later, he had enough.

After calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, TECO sent workers to remove the pole within hours.

A TECO spokeswoman said TECO had known about the problem for only a week. She said a new light pole would be installed over the next few days.

Lacayo was thrilled.

“Thank you because Channel 8 is the only channel I watch because of this type of response and help for residents in the community,” he said.

