TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As you wrap the presents on your holiday gift list, consider warnings from a new study. So-called “smart toys” could pose danger to your child.

The Public Interest Research Group says there’s an uptick in toys that have the ability to spy on children.

In its “Trouble in Toyland Report”, PIRG is sounding the alarm.

Teresa Murray, a U.S. PIRG Consumer Watchdog says so-called smart toys—those that have microphones and can be linked to mobile apps and cameras, Wi-Fi capability, location trackers or more—could pose a danger parents need to know about.

“A lot of these companies will collect a child’s name, and date of birth and address and phone number and email address,” Murrya said. “And then increasingly, and this is just like really icky, they can collect biometric data and they have artificial intelligence that can tell from the kid’s expression or voice inflection whether the kid is happy or sad or scared.”

The U.S. PIRG Education Fund said in its “Trouble In Toyland” report that smart toys pose risks for children and families, with the possibility of data breaches and hacking, potential violations of children’s privacy laws.

Murray says federal law requires a parent give permission before data can be collected for kids under the age of 13.

But, she added, these toys are still found in the marketplace. Toys could be as simple as toys for young children like toy dolls and that “listen” or “speak,” or complicated devices for older kids, like drones, smart speakers, smart watches and virtual reality headsets.

The global market for smart toys grew from $14.1 billion in 2022 to $16.7 billion this year, according to a large market research firm. The business of smart toys is expected to more than double by 2027.

PIRG said in its news release:

“These toys, and the threats that come with some of them may increase with the incredible growth of artificial intelligence. AI is now advertised in toy robots, games and interactive toy animals, some aimed at children as young as 3 years old. AI-enabled toys with a camera or microphone may be able to, for example, assess a child’s reactions using facial expressions or voice inflection. This may allow the toy to try and form a relationship with the child and gather and share information with others that could risk the child’s safety or privacy.”