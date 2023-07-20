TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The IRS is warning that crooks are reaching out directly to taxpayers in an effort to trick them into turning over sensitive information.

That information could be used to file a fraudulent tax return or commit other identity theft crimes.

A Better Call Behnken viewer reached out to Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken with a concern about a suspicious email that claimed to be from the IRS. With a subject line of “tax refund information.”

The email mentions a third round of economic impact payments and a tax refund of more than $976.

According to the email, this refund will process after the taxpayer clicks a link to claim the refund. The viewer wanted to know whether this email is really from the IRS.

Better Call Behnken sent the email to the IRS and was told the email is a scam. An IRS spokesman said the IRS will never reach out by email.

They will, however, reach out by mail. That brings us to another scheme the IRS is sounding the alarm about.

Crooks, according to the IRS, are mailing cardboard envelopes from a delivery service. The enclosed letter includes the IRS masthead and wording that the notice is “in relation to your unclaimed refund.”

The letter, the IRS says, includes contact information and a phone number that do not belong to the IRS. It also seeks a personal information, such as detailed pictures of driver’s licenses and financial information, that could be used by crooks to attempt to collect a tax refund in your name.