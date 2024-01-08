TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid lawsuits from two attorney generals, Vision Solar has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, further worrying some consumers who fear they won’t be able to collect restitution.

Court records show Vision Solar filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 28. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sued Vision Solar earlier that month.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong sued the company last March.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Vision Solar sold solar panel systems to hundreds of consumers, allegedly promising certain solar-energy benefits and fast timelines for project completion.

Instead, the AG says, consumers reported “extensive delays, damage, and empty promises.”

The solar company allegedly misled consumers about the solar panel system installation process and relevant incentives or credits. The AG says Vision Solar also allegedly “failed to successfully complete the permit requirements in setting up consumers’ solar grids, resulting in unexpected fines or liens for the customers.”

A spokesperson for Moody’s office said they can’t comment on the bankruptcy filing, due to pending litigation but said the deadline for creditors to file Proofs of Claims against Vision Solar has not been set yet. Consumers, the office said, should monitor the bankruptcy filings and docket notes for future deadlines and hearing dates. Additional information related to this proceeding or filing a Proof of Claim can be provided by the Bankruptcy Trustee Maureen P. Steady at trustee@kurtzmansteady.com or by phone at 856-428-1060.

Additionally, Moody recommends consumers contact the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (“DBPR”), the agency that licenses and regulates electrical contractors, regarding additional remedies that may be available.