TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor woman and her daughter now have their cell phone service back after it was cut off due to no fault of their own.

The women say three iPhones they didn’t order and didn’t receive were charged to the Verizon Wireless account and they were unable to clear up the confusion. That changed after they called Better Call Behnken.

“We worked a year what you did in a day,” Fran McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin and her daughter, Carol Keegan, have shared a cell phone plan for years.

They say last October, someone ordered three brand new iPhones using their account.

Since then, they say they’ve insisted this must be identity theft, but Verizon Wireless told them to pay $3,683 for the three phones they never received, and then weeks ago, disconnected service to the two phones they have.

Days after Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Verizon about the issue, the company called to say their case was resolved, the service is back on and the bill is zero.

“I can’t thank you enough, really,” McLaughlin said. “I really feel super.”