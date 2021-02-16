LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Unemployment recipients run into glitch downloading tax form on state website

Better Call Behnken

Pop-up blockers are keeping some from accessing the form

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Once again, Floridians are complaining about the state’s department of Economic Opportunity’s Connect website. This time people who have received unemployment benefits are having trouble getting a form they need to file their taxes.

“I tried everything I could think of to do,” said Dana Lucas. “And you can’t get anyone on the phone to help you. It is a nightmare. It really is.”

Cheri Dunbar ran into the same problem.

“I tried for two or three weeks to download it, to look at it, and I could never get it to even view,” she said.

A growing number of viewers have reached out to Better Call Behnken with the same issue.

8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken found the issue boils down to a pop-up blocker running in the background on the Connect website.

You’ll need to disable pop-up blockers within your web browser in order to see and print your 1099-G form.

That trick worked for both Cheri and Dana, but not until after they both went through weeks of headaches.

A spokesman for the state said if claimants are unable to access their 1099-G in Connect, they can also request an additional form at 1099GRequest.com.

More information about 1099-G forms can be found at the DEO’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss