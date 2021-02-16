Unemployment recipients run into glitch downloading tax form on state website

Pop-up blockers are keeping some from accessing the form

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Once again, Floridians are complaining about the state’s department of Economic Opportunity’s Connect website. This time people who have received unemployment benefits are having trouble getting a form they need to file their taxes.

“I tried everything I could think of to do,” said Dana Lucas. “And you can’t get anyone on the phone to help you. It is a nightmare. It really is.”

Cheri Dunbar ran into the same problem.

“I tried for two or three weeks to download it, to look at it, and I could never get it to even view,” she said.

A growing number of viewers have reached out to Better Call Behnken with the same issue.

8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken found the issue boils down to a pop-up blocker running in the background on the Connect website.

You’ll need to disable pop-up blockers within your web browser in order to see and print your 1099-G form.

That trick worked for both Cheri and Dana, but not until after they both went through weeks of headaches.

A spokesman for the state said if claimants are unable to access their 1099-G in Connect, they can also request an additional form at 1099GRequest.com.

More information about 1099-G forms can be found at the DEO’s website.