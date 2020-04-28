Unemployed workers question why their benefits were denied

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has denied 40 percent of claims from those who say they lost work due to COVID-19.

Many of those workers believe the state made a mistake on their claim, leaving them without money for their families.

“Clearly, I’ve worked for this company for four and half years, consistently,” said Sylivia Hartman, who is out of work from her job as a manager at a national clothing store. “So there’s no reason for me to have been denied.”

Robin Stover, of Gulf Coast Legal Services, says there are many things that could cause someone to be denied, including incomplete information on the application. She added that some people may actually qualify, even though the state denied their claim because rules have changed.

Some in certain industries, she said, didn’t qualify under the state system until last week, but now they do. And even people who don’t qualify for state benefits could qualify for federal benefits.

“The independent contractors and the self employed, and gig workers, who were previously denied will be notified of a change in status,” Stover said.

Stover recommended they wait to get a formal denial letter or email for the state that should specify why they were denied, and then reapply.

Meanwhile, state officials, today announced that Floridians can apply on the state website for the federal benefits of $600 a week. Some who were denied this week for state benefits, a spokeswoman said, may still qualify for the federal money.

