TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Does the State of Florida owe you money? It must might!

The Florida Department of Financial Services has $2.5 billion in unclaimed money sitting in an account—more than $531 million of which belongs to Tampa Bay residents.

Better Call Behnken is teaming up with the state on Wednesday to help reunite viewers with that money during our 8’s Army Unclaimed Property Phone Bank.

CFO Jimmy Patronis will join 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken during the phone bank from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during our newscasts on Wednesday. Patronis is bringing state workers who can tell you on the spot if you are owed money and start the process to help you get that money back.

Patronis says one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. It can come from a variety of things, including abandoned bank accounts and forgotten utility deposits, as well as property that’s been abandoned in a safe deposit box, such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency and stamps.