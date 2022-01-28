Typo costs Tampa couple $43,000 and access to bank account

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With one mistaken keystroke, Darlene Gwyn and her husband were left with 37 cents in their checking account.

“I can’t even go to the store. I can’t buy milk,” Gwyn said. “I can’t pay for my husband’s medication.”

They used their Bank of America checking account to pay their Bank of America credit card bill, but instead of $430, they accidentally paid $43,000. That kicked in overdraft protection, and their savings account was drained.

“They have our savings, they have all of our money in checking they have our social security checks for this month,” Gwyn said. Everything.”

She says she was told the money would be back the next day, after an investigation. More than a week went by with no money, and Gwyn had enough. So she turned to Better Call Behnken.

“I understand it was our mistake, but an investigation shouldn’t take this long. This is our money, and we need it,” Gwyn said.

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken called Bank of America and was told this would be reviewed. Less than 24 hours later, Gwyn said every penny was put back into her account.

“I am so grateful,” Gwyn said.

She says she plans to spend this weekend restocking the pantry and maybe going out to eat to celebrate.