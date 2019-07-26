Truck stuck at Ruskin repair shop for 248 days

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin repair shop, already in the hot seat for cashing insurance checks and not doing repairs, now has to answer for a truck it has had for 248 days.

“I want my truck back,” said Chris Grubb. “I don’t know what to do.”

Grubb turned to Better Call Behnken at the end of his rope. Our investigation has exposed bad deal after deal at Castillo Paint and Body Shop in Ruskin.

The shop is now closed and under state review. Some insurance companies stepped in to help after our reports. Some people just picked up their wrecked cars.

Grubb says he didn’t pick up his car because he said the shop owner kept telling him he would finish the work. That never happened.

State regulators are reviewing complaints from numerous customers and some insurance companies have stepped up to help customers, even though they are not legally required to do so.

That’s because these customers chose to use a shop that is not a preferred shop.

However, both Progressive and Infinity Insurance decided to pay for their customers’ repairs again and then go after Castillo to get reimbursed.

As for State Farm, a spokeswoman emailed to say the company would look into the matter. In her email, she said: