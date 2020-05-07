Troubling trend: People still missing stimulus checks after IRS says they were deposited

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Better Call Behnken investigation has uncovered a troubling trend. A growing number of Tampa Bay residents say they don’t have their stimulus payments, even though the IRS website indicates the deposits were scheduled for April 29.

Viewers tell Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken that their banks can’t explain why the money isn’t showing up in their accounts.

David Charles, of Tampa, turned to Better Call Behnken for help after trying for nearly a week to get answers on his own. The IRS website reported an April 29 deposit and he expected the full $1,200 stimulus. Charles, who says he suffers from chronic health issues and has seen his handyman jobs dwindle during the pandemic, desperately needed the money for food.

In his case, after questions from Behnken, PayPal stepped up to help. Charles had activated a PayPal prepaid Mastercard specifically for his stimulus payment. PayPal, Charles says, called Tuesday and offered to front the money and try to get it back from the IRS.

“(They said) whatever is the problem, it’s not your fault,” Charles said'”We’re going to deposit the money in your account from our bank and then just wait on the IRS to send the money to your bank account.'”

Charles isn’t alone. Other viewers saw his story and reached out to say that they also expected their stimulus payment on April 29, but it still hasn’t shown up.

A spokesman for Congressman Gus Bilirakis says their office has received five similar complaints and asked the IRS to look into this issue.

A representative with the IRS did not return a call for comment.

In the meantime, if you haven’t received your stimulus payment, you can check the status here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

