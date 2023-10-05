TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Better Call Behnken is getting results for a local tree trimming company that was left in a lurch.

In June, Allen’s Tree Works completed a $19,200 job at a Clearwater apartment complex and ran into trouble collecting on the invoice. That meant company owner Allen Willingham struggled to pay his workers.

After calling Better Call Behnken, however, he received a check for every penny.

“When I saw you guys on television, I thought, ‘I’m going to try them and see what happens’ And behold, it worked,” Willingham said.

Willingham and his five-person crew worked three days in blistering heat to trim more than 80 trees and remove 17. Other trees were trimmed and lifted.

He said he was told to expect payment in July but at the end of September, he hadn’t seen a cent.

Behnken went to the complex looking for answers and was told the property management company, Cushman & Wakefield, was responsible for making payment.

After Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to the company several times, Willingham received a call from the company and was told the check was on the way.

The next week, that check arrived.

“I can get a few things done accomplished that I wanted to do with that money and now that it’s here I can do it,” Willingham said.