Furniture, including two antique rockers, was in middle of front yard, during pressure washing job

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.

The Dade City couple placed their front porch furniture and window screens in the front yard while they had their home pressure washed.

When workers were behind the house, a garbage truck pulled up. Security video from a nearby home shows trash collectors walk into their yard, gather their furniture and load it into the back of the truck.

The Corts say they had four pieces of outdoor wicker furniture, including a glass-top table, two antique rocking chairs and three window screens.

“All they left was the welcome mat,” Susie Cort said.

The Corts say they immediately reached out to Waste Connections of East Pasco and spoke with customer service. They say they were asked if they had a bulk item pickup request.

“I said, ‘No, this isn’t trash. If it were trash it would be sitting next to my trash can,’” Cort recalled. “And when did the trash company start picking up a whole yard full of furniture?”

The Corts say they were told a supervisor would call back, but no one did. They kept calling until the company sent out another worker to discuss the situation.

“He laughed at us and didn’t offer anything to make this right,” Cort said.

The Corts say they even called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, but were told this is a civil matter. Frustrated, they called Better Call Behnken for help.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Waste Connections for answers.

The Corts said the cost to replace everything that was thrown away was about $915. Investigator Shannon Behnken sent invoices for each item to Waste Connections. A spokesperson said this was a simple mistake that happens from time to time. He added that “it’s the right thing to do” to cover these costs and make the Corts whole.

Better Call Behnken will follow up to make sure this happens.