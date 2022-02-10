TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As home prices continue to rise and buyers rush to lock in prices, some new home buyers are losing homes they thought they had already secured through a contract.

Increasingly, builders – citing pandemic-related material cost hikes, worker shortages and permitting issues – are using clauses in their contracts to raise prices or even cancel, often selling the home to someone else for a lot more money.

That happened to Delia and Eddie Masone. In February 2021, they entered into a contract for a home in Wyndsor Place in Spring Hill. The sales price was $297,400.

There were delays and permitting issues. Then, in November, they say they were told the slab would be poured and they were excited.

In December, though, they say the builder called with bad news.

“We are canceling your contract unless you give us 60% of your equity,” Masone said they were told. “My husband was like, ‘What?’ We are like, ‘How much is 60% of our equity?’ About 40,000… $40,000!?”

Better Call Behnken/WFLA photo

What happened to the Masones is playing out all over the Tampa Bay area. Coming up tonight at 6 p.m., Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken is digging into the fine print and uncovering contract clauses you need to know about.