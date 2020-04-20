Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Technical college graduates reunite with tools locked inside school

Better Call Behnken

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Better Call Behnken was able to help recent graduates of Erwin Technical College reunite with tools they need to get a job.

Logan Junod turned to Investigator Shannon Behnken after he says he was unable to get in touch with anyone from the school who could help. He said he contacted the school board and a county commissioner before reaching out to Better Call Behnken.

8 On Your Side was able to reach the principal who said he had just learned about the issue the day before and would work to resolve it. That was Friday. On Monday, Junod and two classmates picked up their tools.

“I’m glad to have my tool,” Junod said. “I hope to use them for work soon.

When these students left school for Spring Break five weeks ago, they did not realize they would not be returning.

The students received their certification early and are now ready to work, thankful that they have been trained in a field that is hiring.

