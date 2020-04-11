Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Victims of tax fraud could lose coronavirus stimulus check to same crooks

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Identity fraud victims could end up missing out on their stimulus checks if they don’t alert the IRS in time.

That’s because the government is using banking and contact information on your last tax refund to make sure you get your stimulus money. If the IRS has the crook’s information listed for you, that’s where the money could go.

“I’m really worried and really need this money,” said Brittany Starling.

Starling, who works as a bartender and server at a Lakeland country club, is terrified that could happen to her. When she tried to file her taxes online recently, she learned that someone else had already filed in her name and collected her more than $1,000 tax refund.

“Now, this person could take my stimulus money, too,” she said. “I’m furious.”

Starling is still working, relying on takeout and deliveries, but her income has been drastically cut and she needs the stimulus money to pay bills.

Starling tried to call the IRS and couldn’t get though. So, she knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

8 On Your Side Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken contacted the IRS, FBI, Florida Attorney General’s Office and several members of Congress, on Starling’s behalf, to make sure they have the right contact information for Starling.

Here’s what you need to know: If you discover someone has filed taxes in your name, you need to alert the IRS right away, file a police report and alert credit bureaus. If you don’t get confirmation from the IRS, you can also contact a representative from Congress in your area. They should be able to get in touch with the IRS.

Meanwhile, contact the Treasury Inspector General or Tax Administration at TIGTA.gov or 1(800) 366-4484. You can also file fraud reports at phishing@irs.gov.

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor sent this statement about stimulus fraud:

“It is horrendous that criminals are taking advantage of our vulnerable neighbors during this crisis. My office is here to help anyone who may be a victim of tax fraud or identity theft.  I have championed bipartisan measures to expand fraud investigations and strengthen responses for victims, but more needs to be done as fraudsters find new ways to steal tax refunds and emergency aid.  For anyone who is thinking about stealing emergency cash assistance: you will be caught and prosecuted.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"

Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks"

a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount"

Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs"

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle"

Coronavirus is impacting Odessa rescue farm animals in need of food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus is impacting Odessa rescue farm animals in need of food"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss