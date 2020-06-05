Tarpon Springs man pays off car loan yet still fighting for the title

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Dennis Condon paid off his car loan a year early, but three months later, he still doesn’t have the title.

He turned to Better Call Behnken, saying representatives at Ally Financial gave him the runaround.

“I have a car sitting over there that I’ve had two people wanting to buy,” he said. “I cannot sell the car … because I have no title.”

Documents show Condon wired the $3,837.18 payoff to Ally Financial on March 4.

Condon says he was told by Ally that his title was electronically lifted, but when he called the Florida DMV, he says he was told that was not the case and that the computer system showed he still owed money on the car leaving Condon unable to sell the 2008 Chevy Impala.

So he turned to Better Call Behnken. Investigator Shannon Behnken sent emails to media representatives at Ally Financial, asking why the title had not been released.

She also called Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to ask what could be done.

A representative promised to look into the situation.

There was no explanation for what went wrong, but he says he was promised that this problem would be fixed. The representative, he says, immediately released the title electronically.

Condon confirmed that with the DMV and ordered his title. He was told he should have it within a week.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Condon said. “I couldn’t get this accomplished on my own.”

