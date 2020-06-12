Tarpon Springs man finally receives car title, after three months and a Better Call Behnken report

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs man who paid off his car loan a year early finally has his title, after a three-month-fight and a Better Call Behnken report.

When Dennis Condon paid off his 2008 Chevy Impala on March 4, he intended to sell the car quickly. But his title was not electronically released from Ally Financial. he says he spent countless hours on the phone trying to get answers but only got their runaround.

Finally, in June, he turned to Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken for help.

Within days of questions from Better Call Behnken, Ally finally electronically released the title and Condon was able to what are the title from the DMV.

“After you contacted them, it was like somebody threw the light switch,” Condon said. “You had them running scared from what I could tell, and all of a sudden, magically, everything happened.”

Ally did not offer an explanation, Condon said, but he’s not concerned about that anymore. He’s just ready to finally sell his car.

