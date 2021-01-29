Tampa woman stuck paying home security bill for service on house she sold

The equipment isn't being monitored and new homeowners don't want service

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Damaries Gergel was stunned when she notified her home security company in May that was selling her home.

“They just said, ‘You need to sell it with the house,'” Gergel said.

Well, that wasn’t possible because the buyers weren’t interested in inheriting Gergel’s contract with AMP Smart.

Gergel says she was told the service couldn’t be transferred to her new place because it was a duplex and the company doesn’t service duplexes.

There was no payment in June so she says she thought all was good. In July, though, she was billed, and the bills kept coming every month. Now, the company is demanding $448.78 and threatening to send her to collections. She’s terrified about her credit getting dinged.

She says customer service wasn’t helpful.

“She said she’s gonna put me on a payment plan,” Gergel said. “But I was confused. How do you get a payment plan on a service that you’re not getting?”

She says the company’s collections department has even contacted her relatives about the outstanding bill.

“My brother says, ‘Apparently, you’re not paying your alarm.’ I said, ‘to the house that I don’t live in?'”

That was her breaking point. She knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

She says AMP wouldn’t take back the equipment so it’s still in her old house but not being monitored.

“If they need me to reimburse them for that, perfect,” she said. “But don’t charge me on a monthly basis for a service I can’t have.”

A spokesman for AMP promised Investigator Shannon Behnken he’d look into this situation but explained that AMP contracts are three to five years, and moving, he said, won’t get you out of your obligation.

The spokesman emailed back to say they believe they did try to work out something with the customer, but have decided now to do more:

“Our proposed solution(s) is to clear her balance and move her system, for free, into her duplex, so she can continue to have a peace of mind with our security monitoring services which we hope she would view as a win / win solution. However, AMP is also willing to clear her balance, and cancel her agreement without additional penalty as a gesture of good faith despite our multiple attempts to assist.”