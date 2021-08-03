Tampa woman says insurance company giving her runaround 4 months after SUV slams into her home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Darrolyn Wilds has been without a home to live in since March, when an SUV slammed into her house and ended up in her kitchen.

“I’ve tried to do this the right way, and no one wants to try to help me.”

Wilds, who has been staying with friends and family, turned to Better Call Behnken for help.

The driver lost control of the car and hit two mailboxes before hitting her house. There is no homeowner’s insurance on the home, but the driver that hit the house had Geico insurance, Wilds said, and a claim was filed immediately.

Wilds said, in May, she was asked by Geico to submit photos of the damage and three contractor estimates, which she did.

But she said she just got excuses.

“They keep saying they lost the pictures, so I send them again.,” she said. “Then they said they lost the contractors.”

After calls to multiple Geico representatives, Wilds said Geico called her to say they are assigning her a new claims manager and adjuster.

No one from Geico returned calls to Better Call Behnken, but Wilds is hopeful she’ll now get the help she needs to get back home.

“I’ve devastated,” she said. “I can’t sleep. I cry all the time.”