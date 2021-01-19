Tampa woman faced with $5,800 furniture storage bill after insurance company didn’t pay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rosemary Harris is ready for her flood nightmare to be over and she doesn’t want to get stuck with a big bill that her insurance company should have covered.

So she turned to Better Call Behnken for help. Within hours, she had confirmation that she won’t have to pay a dime.

Harris’ Tampa home flooded in February when a pipe burst in the bathroom. She says it wasn’t until September that her insurance company, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance approved the claim to put her house back together.

The restoration company, Bay Area DKI, is nearly finished with repairs and was paid by insurance. But the $5,800 bill for collecting, cleaning and storing Harris’ furniture and home decorations has not been paid.

The company wouldn’t return the furniture, as per company policy, until the bill was paid. Late last Friday, the company returned the items, as a good-will gesture, but Harris was faced with the bill and says she still couldn’t get her own insurance company on the phone.

“If my insurance company doesn’t pay them, I have to,” she said. ” I’m really worried about that because I don’t have $5,000 to pay them.”

Investigator Shannon Behnken was able to reach both companies. A DKI spokeswoman said the company decided to not go after Harris for the money, and that DKI is the one that would be out the money.

A spokesman for Universal said his company had been waiting on confirmation that the furniture was returned. Therefore, the check to the restoration company would go out on Tuesday, he said.

Harris still isn’t sure why there wasn’t better communication, but she’s happy this is no longer her problem, and hopes the rest of the home repairs will soon be finished.