Tampa veteran gets runaround after ordering treadmill online to get in shape for multiple surgeries

The treadmill made it to a Tampa warehouse in Mary, but he couldn't get answers as to when he would receive it

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gerald Hicks ordered – and paid for – a new treadmill in early May. It was delivered right away to a Tampa warehouse, but got stuck there.

Hicks ordered the treadmill from ProForm to get exercise at home to prepare for multiple surgeries. The Vietnam War veteran has suffered from cancer and heart issues. He says his cardiac therapy ended because of COVID and that is why he wanted the treadmill.

“I can feel myself getting weaker,” he explained. “My leg muscles, my arms. My shortness of breath comes on sooner than it had before.”

So in early May, he ordered a treadmill from ProForm and paid $1,846 in full. He was told the treadmill was delivered May 17 to a warehouse for NSD but he says customer service wouldn’t tell him exactly where it was so he could pick it up himself.

Hicks said there were excuses but no answers.

“You’ve got my money,” he said. “You’ve got almost $1,900 of my money. You didn’t have any problem getting that out of my account but you can’t tell me the address or the phone number where the treadmill is located?”

That’s when he knew he’d Better Call Behnken. I made calls and sent emails to both ProForm and NSD. Just hours later, an NSD vice president called with an apology. Days after that, Hicks’ treadmill finally arrived.

A spokesman for NSD said there will be an investigation into what went wrong. He said there were delays because of COVID-related labor shortages, but he called the delay “excessive.”