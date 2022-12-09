TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.

The business owner has paid more than $4,000 for the signs but has not received the final, big street sign.

“I want my sign,” she said. “I paid for it and I have been patient.”

Vasconcelo hired Tampa Signs and Printing in February. She says getting the signs has been a battle.

After a long delay, she received a storefront sign in July but said she was told to pay the balance before receiving the final sign. It hasn’t happened yet, and she says now the business isn’t returning her calls.

She called consumer investigator Shannon Behnken for help. Behnken went to the shop on Yukon Street in Tampa and found that it appeared closed. When reached on the phone, owner Timothy Poe said he’s sorry he hasn’t delivered and he’s getting a new truck next week and plans to install the sign then.

He said he closed his storefront but is working from home and plans on getting a new truck and would put up the sign the next week.

That didn’t happen, leaving Kate even more concerned.

I reached out to Timothy Poe again, this time he didn’t answer but did call Kate to say he’s fallen on hard times and still plans to deliver her sign.